How Much Value Does Nationals Closer Still Hold as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches?
As the Washington Nationals continue to struggle to get to the elusive .500 mark, the franchise will more than likely be a seller once again this summer.
Even though the Nationals haven’t been able to get to .500 yet this season, there is reason to be optimistic about their future.
This year was always going to be about young players improving and showing what they can do in the Majors. So far, one of the best young players in baseball is Washington outfielder James Wood, who should be heading to the All-Star Game.
Furthermore, CJ Abrams has seemingly learned from his mistakes last campaign and is performing at an All-Star level as well.
With a starting rotation that has a couple of front-end starters in MacKenzie Gore and Jake Irvin, the Nationals might have a bright future still.
However, if the team isn’t going to be competing this year, it would be wise to move assets that aren’t in the long-term plans. Even though there aren’t a lot of those types of players on the roster, they will have a couple.
Who Is the Top Player Washington Nationals Should Move?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan being one of the best potential players available this summer, despite some inconsistencies.
“The last year has seen Finnegan go from being an All-Star to getting non-tendered to again pitching like an All-Star in 2025.”
It has been a little bit of a roller coaster the last year or so for Washington’s closer.
In 2024, Finnegan was able to perform well in the first half of the campaign. The veteran right-hander was named to his first All-Star team, but things went south in the second half of the season.
After the break, Finnegan was a completely different pitcher with an ERA north of 5.00.
Due to his struggles, the team elected to non-tender his contract, making him a free agent. However, he ended up signing back with the Nationals, and once again has pitched well.
Even though there was a lot of speculation about potentially moving him last summer, he will certainly be mentioned in rumors again this year.
So far in 2025, Finnegan has totaled a 2.49 ERA with 17 saves. The All-Star has been a saves machine in recent seasons and will likely be highly sought after by contenders if he becomes available.
While he isn’t a high-strikeout pitcher, he is a proven closer in the league, which can provide immense value.