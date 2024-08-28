How to Watch, Stream Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees on Wednesday
Last night, the Washington Nationals were able to pick up yet another big win. They defeated the New York Yankees by a final score of 4-2.
With that win, the Nationals improved to 60-73 on the season. While they're clearly not going to get into the postseason this year, they are showing signs that they may not be too far off from contention.
Dylan Crews came through with his first Major League hit in the win yesterday. He's a huge part of the future and fan interest in Washington's games has skyrocketed since he was called up.
Tonight, the Nationals will look to win the series against the Yankees. New York is an elite World series contender, but Washington has shown that they can compete with the best.
All of that being said, let's take a look at how fans can make sure to tune in for tonight's game.
How to Watch Nationals vs. Yankees
Game Date: Wednesday, August 28th
Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
Television: YES
Streaming: You can also stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
About Tonight's Game
Beating a team like the Yankees is never an easy task. However, it's great experience for a young team like the Nationals and can give a young team an awful lot of confidence.
Taking the mound tonight for Washington will be 25-year-old starter MacKenzie Gore. He has gone 7-11 so far this season in 26 starts, racking up a 4.51 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP, a 2.6 K/BB ratio, and 131.2 innings pitched. Gore is going to be a very big part of the future for the franchise.
On the other side of the field, New York will be starting 31-year-old veteran Carlos Rodon on the mound. He has started in 26 games this year, going 14-8 with a 4.16 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, a 3.4 K/BB ratio, and 140.2 innings pitched.
Obviously, the pitching matchup is fairly even. It should be a very entertaining game.
Hopefully, the Nationals will be able to pull out another big win over one of the best teams in baseball.