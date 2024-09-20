How to Watch Washington Nationals and Cubs Friday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Washington Nationals enter play Friday with a four-game losing streak after dropping game one of their four-game weekend set to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
With a starter returning from an injury that sidelined him for over two months of the season, the Nationals look to snap that streak and get back in the win column.
That starter for Washington on Friday is veteran Trevor Williams (5-0, 2.22 ERA), whose last start was the 200th game of his Major League career.
In that start, coming on May 30th, Williams allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings.
The veteran would go on the injured list five days later with a right flexor muscle strain, sidelining him until his return today.
Williams was in the middle of what seemed to be the best season of his career before heading to the injured list with his 2.22 ERA across 56 2/3 innings and a 1.08 WHIP with 47 strikeouts.
Friday will be Williams' first start against the Cubs this season.
Here is how the Nationals will line up on Friday:
1.) SS CJ Abrams
2.) CF Dylan Crews
3.) LF James Wood
4.) 1B Andres Chaparro
5.) 3B Jose Tena
6.) DH Keibert Ruiz
7.) RF Joey Gallo
8.) C Drew Millas
9.) 2B Darren Baker
SP Trevor Williams
The Cubs will counter with a veteran of their own in Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54 ERA), whose start on Friday will be the 200th game of his Major League career.
In his last start, Taillon allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six in six innings while not earning a decision.
September has been the veteran's best month of the 2024 campaign thus far, pitching to a 1.42 ERA across 19 innings while allowing 14 hits and three walks and striking out 15.
Taillon has been much better in the friendly confines of Wrigley Field this season, pitching to a 2.55 ERA across 77 2/3 innings in 13 starts with a 1.11 WHIP and 66 strikeouts.
Friday will be the first time Washington has faced Taillon this year.
Here is how Chicago will line up on Friday:
1.) LF Ian Happ
2.) SS Dansby Swanson
3.) RF Cody Bellinger
4.) DH Seiya Suzuki
5.) 1B Michael Busch
6.) 2B Nico Hoerner
7.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
8.) 3B Patrick Wisdom
9.) C Christian Bethancourt
SP Jameson Taillon
The first pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 2:20 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on MASN and the Marquee Sports Network.
Nationals fans can listen to the game on 106.7 The Fan or DC 87.7.
