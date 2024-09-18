How to Watch Washington Nationals and Mets Wednesday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Washington Nationals entered this three-game mid-week set with the New York Mets looking to play spoiler.
After dropping the first two of the series and being outscored 12-2 across those contests, the Nationals now look to avoid being swept.
In doing so, Washington will turn to rookie left hander DJ Herz (4-7, 3.70 ERA).
In his last start, Herz allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings and picking up his fourth win of the season.
The young left-hander has pitched better down the stretch.
Over his last seven starts, Herz carries a 2.91 ERA across 34 innings with a 1.15 WHIP and 39 strikeouts.
Herz has only completed six innings twice this season, with both being Quality Starts.
A Quality Start today would go a long way to preserving the bullpen that was taxed in the 10-1 drubbing yesterday.
Wedneday will mark Herz's third start against the Mets this season.
In his first two, he combined to pitch 9 2/3 innings allowing five earned runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out 13.
Here is how the Nationals will line up on Wednesday:
1.) SS CJ Abrams
2.) RF Dylan Crews
3.) LF James Wood
4.) DH Andres Chaparro
5.) 1B Juan Yepez
6.) 2B Jose Tena
7.) 3B Ildemaro Vargas
8.) C Drew Millas
9.) CF Jacob Young
SP DJ Herz
New York will counter Washington's rookie with a veteran in Jose Quintana (9-9, 3.91 ERA).
In his last start, Quintana allowed no earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out four in seven innings and picking up his ninth win of the season.
September has been a strong month for Quintana.
Through his first two starts of the month, the veteran has pitched to a 0.00 ERA across 13 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts, a 0.73 WHIP, and a 2-0 record.
Here is how the Mets will line up on Wednesday:
1.) 2B Jose Iglesias
2.) DH Starling Marte
3.) LF Brandon Nimmo
4.) 1B Pete Alonso
5.) RF Tyrone Taylor
6.) 3B Mark Vientos
7.) C Francisco Alvarez
8.) CF Harrison Bader
9.) SS Luisangel Acuna
SP Jose Quintana
The first pitch for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 7:10 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on MASN and SNY.
Nantionals' fans can listen to the game on 106.7 The Fan or DC 87.7.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!