How to Watch Washington Nationals and Phillies Friday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Washington Nationals enter the final weekend of the regular season with a 69-90 record, well out of playoff contention with their goal now being to play spoiler to the Philadelphia Phillies and their quest to clinch home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
On the mound for the Nationals will be veteran righty Trevor Williams (5-1, 2.19 ERA).
In his last start, Williams allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven in five innings and picked up his first loss of the season.
Williams will be making his second start since returning from the injured list.
Friday will mark the veteran's second start against the Phillies this year.
In his first, he allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three in 4 1/3 innings.
Washington will look for another strong outing from the righty as they try to play spoiler to a divisional rival.
Here is how the Nationals will line up on Friday:
1.) RF Dylan Crews
2.) LF James Wood
3.) 1B Juan Yepez
4.) C Keibert Ruiz
5.) DH Stone Garrett
6.) 2B Luis Garcia Jr.
7.) 3B Ildemaro Vargas
8.) CF Jacob Young
9.) SS Nasim Nunez
SP Trevor Williams
Philadelphia will counter with lefty Ranger Suarez (12-7, 3.15 ERA).
In his last start, Suarez allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four in five innings.
Control has been an issue for the usually steady Suarez of late, walking eight batters over his last three starts, while he only has 39 walks for the entire season.
Suarez has had a rough go of it since returning from his injured list stint on August 24th.
In six starts since returning, Suarez has pitched to a 4.30 ERA with a 1.53 WHIP and 27 strikeouts across 29 1/3 innings.
Friday will mark the lefty's second start against Washington this year.
In his first, he allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four in six innings and picked up his first win of the 2024 campaign.
Here is how the Phillies will line up on Friday:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) 1B Bryce Harper
4.) RF Nick Castellanos
5.) 3B Alec Bohm
6.) 2B Bryson Stott
7.) C J.T. Realmuto
8.) CF Brandon Marsh
9.) LF Austin Hays
SP Ranger Suarez
The first pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 6:45 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Nationals fans can listen to the game on 106.7 The Fan or DC 87.7.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!