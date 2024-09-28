How to Watch Washington Nationals and Phillies Saturday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Washington Nationals chased one of the better pitchers in the National League East after only two innings on Friday, playing spoiler to the Philadelphia Phillies' chances at clinching home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
They now look to do it once again, this time against the potential National League Cy Young Award winner.
On the mound for the Nationals will be young lefty MacKenzie Gore (10-12, 4.04 RERA).
In his last start, Gore allowed one earned run on one hit and three walks while striking out nine in seven innings and picked up his 10th win of the season.
September has been Gore's best month this season as it has seen him pitch to a 1.59 ERA across four starts with a 0.84 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings.
Washington will look for another strong start from their young lefty as they continue to try and play spoiler to the Phillies and their search for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Here is how the Nationals will line up on Saturday:
1.) 2B Luis Garcia Jr.
2.) LF James Wood
3.) C Keibert Ruiz
4.) 3B Jose Tena
5.) DH Juan Yepez
6.) RF Dylan Crews
7.) 1B Joey Gallo
8.) CF Jacob Young
9.) SS Nasim Nunez
SP MacKenzie Gore
The Phillies will counter with veteran righty Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.56 ERA).
In his last start, Wheeler allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight in seven innings and picked up his seventh loss of the season.
After pitching to a 1.62 ERA in August, the veteran righty has been just as good in September in his chase for his first National League Cy Young Award.
In four starts this month, Wheeler has pitched to a 2.08 ERA with a 0.85 ERA and 30 strikeouts across 26 innings.
One more good start to cap off the season, and breaking the 200 innings pitched mark, would put Wheeler in a great position for the most prestigious pitching award.
Here is how Philadelphia will line up on Saturday:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) 1B Bryce Harper
4.) RF Nick Castellanos
5.) 3B Alec Bohm
6.) C J.T. Realmuto
7.) 2B Bryson Stott
8.) LF Weston Wilson
9.) CF Brandon Marsh
SP Zack Wheeler
The first pitch for Saturday's game is scheduled for 4:05 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network (out-of-market only) as well as on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Washington fans can listen to the game on 106.7 The Fan or DC 87.7.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!