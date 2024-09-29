How to Watch Washington Nationals and Phillies Sunday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Washington Nationals are entering their last game of the 2024 season on Sunday and it is coming against the National League East Champion Philadelphia Phillies.
After taking the first two games of this three-game weekend series, the Nationals now look to complete the sweep and enter the off-season on a high note.
On the mound for Washington Sunday will be righty Jake Irvin (10-13, 4.22 ERA).
In his last start, Irvin allowed five earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three in four innings and picked up his 13th loss of the year.
After starting the season strong, Irvin has struggled down the stretch.
Since the beginning of August, the righty has pitched to a 6.05 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 42 strikeouts across 55 innings in 10 starts, with the Nationals going 3-7 in those games.
Washington is hoping for a much better outing from the righty on Sunday to help them be in a better position for the three-game sweep over the Phillies.
Here is how the Nationals will line up on Sunday:
1.) 2B Luis Garcia Jr.
2.) LF James Wood
3.) DH Juan Yepez
4.) 3B Jose Tena
5.) RF Dylan Crews
6.) 1B Joey Gallo
7.) C Drew Millas
8.) CF Jacob Young
9.) SS Nasim Nunez
SP Jake Irvin
Philadelphia will counter with a righty of their own in veteran Aaron Nola (13-8, 3.52 ERA).
In his last start, Nola allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings and picked up his 13th win of the year.
Washington has faced the veteran three times in the 2024 campaign, but has had little success.
The Nationals have batted a combined .169/.280/.292 with two home runs in 75 plate appearances against Nola, with him carrying a 0.93 ERA across those games with a 1.04 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings.
September is one of the worst months for the veteran throughout his career, and Washington will look to capitalize on his late-season struggles on Sunday.
Here is how the Phillies will line up on Sunday:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) RF Nick Castellanos
4.) 2B Bryson Stott
5.) 1B Alec Bohm
6.) CF Brandon Marsh
7.) LF Kody Clemens
8.) 3B Edmundo Sosa
9.) C Garrett Stubbs
SP Aaron Nola
The first pitch for Sunday's game is scheduled for 3:05 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Nationals fans can listen to the game on 106.7 The Fan or DC 87.7.
You can also watch it on fuboTV.