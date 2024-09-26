How to Watch Washington Nationals and Royals Thursday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Washington Nationals enter play Thursday on a three-game losing streak dating back to Sunday where they have been outscored 9-0.
Looking to snap the losing streak and score runs, the Nationals will try to salvage their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals ahead of their last regular season series.
On the mound for Washington will be veteran lefty Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.58 ERA).
In his last start, Corbin allowed five earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings.
September has been a struggle for the lefty after an August that saw him pitch to a 3.76 ERA across 26 1/3 innings in five starts.
This month, the veteran has pitched to a 6.14 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 23 strikeouts across 22 innings in four starts.
Corbin will be making his first start against the Royals this season on Thursday, and the Nationals hope he can return to his August form to help them get back into the win column.
Here is how Washington will line up on Thursday:
1.) RF Dylan Crews
2.) LF James Wood
3.) DH Juan Yepez
4.) 2B Luis Garcia Jr.
5.) 3B Jose Tena
6.) C Keibert Ruiz
7.) 1B Joey Gallo
8.) CF Jacob Young
9.) SS Nasim Nunez
SP Patrick Corbin
Kansas City will counter with a veteran of their own in righty Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.28 ERA).
In his last start, Wacha allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five in 5 2/3 innings.
September has been one of the best months of the season for the veteran.
In four September starts, the righty has pitched to a 1.99 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and 23 strikeouts across 22 2/3 innings.
Thursday will be Wacha's first start of the season against the Nationals, and the Royals are hopeful that he can keep up the fantastic form he has found himself in of late to help them complete the sweep and stay safely in their Wild Card berth.
Here is how Kansas City will line up on Thursday:
1.) LF Tommy Pham
2.) SS Bobby Witt Jr.
3.) 1B Salvador Perez
4.) DH Yuli Gurriel
5.) C Freddy Fermin
6.) RF Hunter Renfroe
7.) 2B Maikel Garcia
8.) 3B Paul DeJong
9.) CF Garrett Hampson
SP Michael Wacha
The first pitch for Thursday's game is scheduled for 1:05 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on MASN 2 and Bally Sports Kansas City.
Washington fans can listen to the game on 106.7 The Fan or DC 87.7.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!