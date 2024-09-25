How to Watch Washington Nationals and Royals Wednesday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Washington Nationals dropped Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals in heartbreaking fashion, though it did take 10 innings.
With one more chance to play spoiler to the Royals' playoff chances Wednesday, the Nationals look to bounce back and put another tally in the win column.
On the mound for Washington Wednesday will be rookie lefty DJ Herz (4-8, 4.30 ERA).
In his last start, Herz allowed seven earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five in 3 1/3 innings and picked up his eighth loss of the season.
The rookie lefty has pitched much better at home this season than on the road.
Through 11 home starts, Herz has pitched to a 3.78 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 66 strikeouts across 52 1/3 innings.
Wednesday will mark the first time that Herz has faced Kansas City in his young Major League career.
Here is how the Nationals will line up on Wednesday:
1.) RF Dylan Crews
2.) LF James Wood
3.) DH Luis Garcia Jr.
4.) 2B Jose Tena
5.) 1B Joey Gallo
6.) 3B Ildemaro Vargas
7.) C Drew Millas
8.) CF Jacob Young
9.) SS Nasim Nunez
SP DJ Herz
The Royals will counter with veteran righty Michael Lorenzon (7-6, 3.43 ERA).
Lorenzon left his last start early with a left hamstring strain after only 1 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball on one hit and one walk while striking out one.
The veteran righty is making his return from the injured list in today's game and looks to build on the success that he has had since joining Kansas City via trade ahead of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline.
In five starts since the trade, Lorenzon has pitched to a 1.85 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 17 strikeouts across 24 1/3 innings.
Lorenzon threw a no-hitter against Washington in 2023 as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Here is how the Royals will line up on Wednesday:
1.) RF Tommy Pham
2.) SS Bobby Witt Jr.
3.) 2B Michael Massey
4.) C Salvador Perez
5.) 1B Yuli Gurriel
6.) DH Robbie Grossman
7.) LF MJ Melendez
8.) 3B Maikel Garcia
9.) CF Kyle Isbel
SP Michael Lorenzon
The first pitch for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 6:45 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on MASN 2 and Bally Sports Kansas City.
Nationals fans can listen to the game on 106.7 The Fan or DC 87.7.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!