Ideal Free-Agent Closer for Washington Nationals Agrees To Deal With Angels
With pitchers and catchers reporting for the Washington Nationals, one ideal target for them has reportedly reached an agreement elsewhere.
Despite making some nice moves this offseason, the Nationals are still lacking a bit in the pitching department, especially in the back end of the bullpen after they decided to non-tender their All-Star closer Kyle Finnegan which made him a free agent.
That decision was an understandable one considering how poorly he performed in the second half of the year and what his price tag was going to be.
However, Finnegan was still the closer of the team, and Washington has yet to add a replacement.
In addition to letting the veteran walk, they also traded Robert Garcia, a talented, young bullpen arm, to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Nathaniel Lowe, further weakening the unit.
With potential options at closer starting to dwindle in free agency the last couple of weeks, another pitcher who would have made sense for the Nationals is reportedly off the board.
After Jon Heyman first broke the news that Kenley Jansen and the Los Angeles agreed to a deal, Joel Sherman later added it was for a one-year, $10 million contract.
The former All-Star has had a desire to continue to close and work his way up the all-time saves list, and he will be able to continue to do so for the Angels.
That team has had a very active offseason in the free-agent market, and by all accounts should be an improved team in 2025.
For Washington, the veteran right-hander would have been a nice fit.
This is a team trying to improve in the win column this year, but without a proven closer, that is going to be difficult.
With the Boston Red Sox last season, Jansen totaled a 3.29 ERA and 27 saves. Signing the 37-year-old could have given the Nationals some veteran leadership in the back end of the bullpen and someone to perform well in the closer role.
Now, with arguably the best remaining reliever off the board, they will have to look at other options both internally and externally.
With the start of the season getting closer and closer, Washington needs to make at least one more addition to their bullpen if they want to win more games in 2025.