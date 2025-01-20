Insider Hints Washington Nationals Could Make Move for Superstar Next Winter
The Washington Nationals were one team many people were keeping an eye on this offseason as a franchise that could look to make a splash to help push their rebuild forward.
It was a bit of a surprising take, given the fact they won only 73 games in each of the last two campaigns. But, what made 2024 different from 2023 was the team has a young core emerging to build around.
James Wood, Jacob Young, Dylan Crews, CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. are a great foundation in the field. Nathaniel Lowe was added to the mix via trade from the Texas Rangers to help out at first base.
Veteran Josh Bell, who can chip in at first base as well, will bolster the team’s production at designated hitter.
On the mound, MacKenzie Gore, Jake Irvin, DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker provide a solid nucleus that could be joined long-term by Josiah Gray, Cade Cavalli and Jackson Rutledge.
The potential is certainly there, but ownership and the front office didn’t make the kind of splash addition many expected.
Moves have been made to certainly raise the team’s floor, but they are still projected by many to finish fourth place in the National League East and aren’t likely to compete for a playoff spot.
Could that be because they have some grand plans they will look to execute next winter?
In a recent piece breaking down the mid-offseason grades for teams around the league, David Schoenfield of ESPN suggested that the Nationals' splash could be coming in next year’s free agency.
“... They have payroll room; maybe they're saving up to go after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. next offseason,” he wrote.
Adding the Toronto Blue Jays All-Star would certainly qualify as a splash. His addition would be franchise-altering, providing the lineup with the exact kind of boost they are looking for.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has the rare blend of prodigious power, patience and ability to put the ball in play that hitters of his profile rarely possess. For his career he owns a .500 slugging percentage and .863 OPS, as he is a legitimate difference maker at the plate.
While most of his time in the field has been spent at first base, where Lowe is likely to start for the next two years, he does have experience playing third base as well.
That is arguably the biggest weakness remaining in Washington’s lineup, as they do not currently have an MLB-caliber everyday player to handle the position.