Insider Says New Washington Nationals Signing Could Become Team's Closer
There is a lot that still needs to be figured out for the Washington Nationals this winter and heading into the start of the upcoming season.
Spring Training will certainly bring some answers to the multiple questions that currently exist, but it's on general manager Mike Rizzo to deliver some more options for the coaching staff if the organization is truly looking to take the next step.
That happened with the signing of Jorge Lopez, bringing an established big leaguer into this bullpen.
While the right-hander certainly doesn't garner headlines on the field with his ERA sitting at 5.25 and ERA+ at 84 across his 282 outings and 58 starts, he is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.
Lopez posted a 2.89 ERA in his 52 appearances, looking similar to the 2022 version of himself that earned him his first-ever All-Star nod.
If the Nationals get that from the $3 million they just gave him, then he'll be a steal.
However, Mark Zuckerman of MASN thinks Washington might have a different role envisioned for him than just a reliever if they aren't able to backfill the opening created by their decision to non-tender Kyle Finnegan earlier this offseason.
"The Nationals, though, still need a replacement for Kyle Finnegan, and that's the biggest potential move still to come. Yes, López has closed before. And if necessary, he could fill that role here in D.C. But if that's the role the Nats envision for him right now, they are taking an awfully big risk," he writes.
Throughout his career, he's recorded 31 saves in 44 opportunities, primarily being the closer only with the Baltimore Orioles in 2022 when he made the All-Star Game with a 1.62 ERA and 17 saves.
But like Zuckerman points out, sliding Lopez into that role now would be questionable at best.
Who might they go after then?
There are plenty of options remaining since the reliever market has been one of the latest to develop, but the insider indicated there is a specific price point the front office is looking for at this position.
"They weren't willing to pay a projected $8 million to $9 million to retain Finnegan ... It remains to be seen how much the Nats are willing to pay for a closer, but it's hard to imagine Rizzo would address his other roster holes in the manner he did without spending at least a comparable amount on a ninth-inning reliever as he did last year – Finnegan made $5.1 million – if not more than that," Zuckerman writes.
With that in mind, they likely opt to add another veteran arm with more closing experience than Lopez who can come in and produce on an affordable deal.
Which player that is remains to be seen, but if they can't find anyone, it sounds like Lopez could be back in a closer role.