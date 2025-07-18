Interim Manager Miguel Cairo Gives Several Key Injury Updates
Before the Washington Nationals get things started in the second half of the season against the San Diego Padres, interim manager Miguel Cairo provided several important updates about the team.
One major on involves their starting rotation, which is going to include rookie Brad Lord moving forward.
The update was shared by Mark Zuckerman of MASN.
More News: Miguel Cairo Will Aim To Fix This Huge Nationals Issue in Second Half of Season
It was a surprise coming out of spring training when he was announced as a part of the Opening Day roster as a relief pitcher.
When Michael Soroka went down early in the campaign, it was Lord who was called upon to take his spot before heading back to the bullpen.
With veteran Trevor Williams now lost for the season because of an elbow injury, the rookie will have a chance to shine in the rotation again.
More News: Nationals Will Need To Exhibit Patience With Potential Steal of MLB Draft
Lord will get the ball on Tuesday, July 22, against the Cincinnati Reds. Across 65 innings, he has a 3.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts, performing well in whatever role the team has needed him in.
Speaking of Williams, Zuckerman also provided an update on his status after undergoing surgery.
He went under the knife on July 17, and on an encouraging note, didn’t require Tommy John surgery.
More News: Proposed Trade Sends Nationals Fan Favorite Southpaw to New York Mets
Instead, Williams had an internal brace procedure, which will cut back on how long he is sidelined and the length of his rehab.
Cairo also provided an update on catcher Keibert Ruiz, who originally landed on the seven-day concussion injured list after being struck in the forehead by a foul ball.
He returned to the lineup for two games, on July 4 and July 5, but symptoms reoccurred and he was placed back on the IL.
More News: Nationals Ace Proves Himself With Dominant First All-Star Game Appearance
Ruiz is slowly beginning baseball activities again, but the team isn’t going to rush anything.
On a more positive note, right fielder Dylan Crews is nearing a start to his rehab assignment after suffering a left oblique strain on May 20 and being placed on the injured list the following day.
Relief pitcher Orlando Ribalta is a little bit ahead of Crews, as he is already set to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester after going down with a right biceps strain on July 8.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.