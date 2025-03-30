Is Former Nationals Ace Max Scherzer’s Career Over Following 45-pitch Injury?
The Washington Nationals have had quite a few storied players come through their doors, and have made some of their own home-grown talent into storied players by the time they left as well. With the team having gone through a rebuild in recent years to put together a strong young core of talent, they have also had to let go of some of their veterans from the World Series-winning roster of 2019.
One of the players who was likely the hardest one to let go was starting pitcher Max Scherzer, who was one of the most notable faces of the franchise.
A three-time MVP Award winner, eight-time All-Star, and two-time World Series winner, Scherzer was the epitome of an elite pitcher for many years, seven of which came with the Nationals right in the peak of his career.
When it came down to it, he was traded away to the Los Angeles Dodgers with Trea Turner, and in return Washington got Josiah Gray, Keibert Ruiz, Donovan Casey, and Gerardo Carrillo. This trade along with other moves would signify the end of this Nationals era, and show that they were willing to embrace a rebuild through the draft and young talent acquisitions.
Ever since then, he has bounced around the league signing with different teams to continue his career. This list includes the New York Mets, Texas Rangers, and in 2025 the Toronto Blue Jays, all of whom he would play for less than two seasons with, pending how long he stays with the Blue Jays.
The soon-to-be 41-year-old left Saturday's start with a thumb injury and it's not out of the question to talk about whether his career might be ending.
In 2023 he started to show slight signs of regression but nothing truly astounding, posting a 3.77 overall ERA between two teams, with his walk numbers rising drastically from 24 the prior year to 45.
In 2024 he would make just nine starts due to various injuries including nerve problems, a hamstring strain, and arm fatigue.
Now he will end up missing more time, as to kick off the 2025 season he would only throw 45 pitches before going down with a thumb injury. Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported that manager John Schneider provided an update regarding the injury, stating Scherzer will visit a hand specialist in the United States on Monday.
Additionally, Scherzer went on the 15-day injured list, one of many stints he has seen in recent years.
While Washington has definitely had its own struggles in the pitching department, it seems that they may have dodged a bullet with Scherzer. Signing him would have only hampered the ability to build to the future for the franchise.
While having him around for veteran leadership would have been a positive, his play on the mound has been extremely limited in recent years.