Is It Time for Nationals Fans To Lower Expectations About Dylan Crews?
When the Washington Nationals selected Dylan Crews No. 2 overall in the 2023 draft, he was viewed as someone who would come in and be a big time player for this franchise.
It was easy to see why that was the case. Crews was a key part of LSU winning the 2023 College World Series, showcasing his elite hitting that had talent evaluators drooling over what he might do during his career in the MLB.
And when he flashed in the minors following his draft selection and popped during the 2024 campaign, many in the fanbase were clamoring for the team to promote him to The Show, something the Nationals did to close out that season.
But it has not been smooth sailing for Crews in the bigs, with him drastically underperforming expectations at the plate with just a career 76 OPS+, a home run and walk rate below the league average and a strikeout rate that is above.
Should Nationals Fans Panic Over Dylan Crews?
Really, the only two things that have been positives for the 23-year-old in his major league career thus far have been his baserunning and defense, two important aspects of baseball, but two things alone that don't suggest second overall pick in the draft.
For Crews to live up to his potential, he has to become a much better hitter. And while he only has 89 games under his belt at the MLB level, there are concerns that he can might never become the high-end offensive threat he was expected to be.
Count Paul Cubbage of Federal Baseball as someone who thinks the ceiling for Crews might be lower than projected, with him stating the expectations for the former top prospect should be reduced going forward.
"So is it time to panic about Dylan Crews? Not yet, but it's time to lower expectations on his ceiling as a hitter ... The last time he truly dominated at any level was as a 21-year-old in Low-A, and he's only been just above average at the Triple-A level, posting a 107 wRC+ there in 49 games in 2024 and a 92 wRC+ there in 13 rehab games in 2025," he wrote.
Nobody is going to pull the plug on Crews at this stage of his career by any means, because even if he doesn't become a great hitter at any point in his career, he will still provide elite defense. But for him to be the franchise cornerstone that many believed he could be, then his offense has to come along.