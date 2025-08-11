James Wood Makes Nationals History With Wild Up-and-Down Single Game Performance
Washington Nationals young star James Wood was recently mired in an ugly slump that led to his overall numbers dropping significantly over the last few weeks.
His struggles have certainly been a significant factor in the team's struggles, as the offense largely mirrors his performance. When he is clicking, things don’t look half bad. But when he is struggling, it can get ugly.
On Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, it was more good than bad for Wood, helping the Nationals pick up an impressive 8-0 victory with MacKenzie Gore shining on the mound through six strong innings.
The All-Star left fielder went 2-for-5 as the leadoff hitter, knocking in four runs and scoring once himself. Both of his hits were of the extra-base variety, recording his 23rd and 24th doubles of the campaign.
But, it wasn’t the perfect afternoon for Wood, who went down on strikes for all three of his outs. He is now up to 152 strikeouts on the season, which is the most in the National League and the second most in the MLB behind only Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers, who has 156.
His Sunday performance epitomizes the boom or bust style of production he is currently providing. He also made Washington history in the process.
James Wood has made some wild Nationals history
As shared by nugget chef on X, Wood is the first player in Nationals history who is 22 years old or younger to have a game featuring at least two extra-base hits, four RBI and three strikeouts.
Only four other players have achieved those statistical thresholds in a single game: Elly De La Cruz with the Cincinnati Reds in 2023, Jon Singleton with the Houston Astros in 2014 and Hank Blalock with the Texas Rangers in 2003.
That is quite a unique statistical achievement for Wood, who is one of the most dynamic young stars in the MLB. His talents were on full display during the MLB All-Star break, when he participated in the Home Run Derby and represented Washington in the Midsummer Classic.
He is still only scratching the surface of his potential, and once the Nationals are able to surround him with more talent in the lineup, his production could be taken to another level at the plate.
In his first full Major League season, Wood has already emerged as one of the most dangerous left-handed power threats in baseball.
He has a .257/.357/.487 slash line with an OPS+ of 138. Wood has hit 25 home runs and 25 doubles with 77 RBI and 14 stolen bases. The combination of power, speed and athleticism that he possesses at his size, being measured at 6-foot-7, gives him a ridiculously high ceiling to reach.