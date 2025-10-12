Legendary Nationals Pitcher Considered Franchise's Worst Contract of Future
The Washington Nationals have been a team that has struggled to produce over the course of the past few seasons, and there are plenty of reasons that contribute to that. Poor player development at times has been a crucial issue, as has a lack of giving out large contracts to free agents or players who deserve to be retained.
With that said, they have also struggled to choose the right players to extend, and one of the most notable contracts that is going to continue to bite them long-term is the enormous extension they gave Stephen Strasburg. The former ace of the Nationals has retired, and now, the team owes him an exorbitant amount of money for multiple more years, and he will not be providing any value on the mound for them.
In a recent article produced by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, the worst contract for each team heading into 2027 and beyond would be discussed. For Washington, the answer seemed to be the relatively obvious one.
Why is Strasburg Considered Such a Difficult Contract to Work Around?
Among the worst contracts for every MLB team heading into 2027 and beyond, the two mentioned a few times by Miller were Stephen Strasburg for the Nationals and Giancarlo Stanton for the Miami Marlins. When it came to discussing why Strasburg was considered such a poor contract, especially in the future, Miller had the following to say:
"Well, if we're counting deferred payments to Stanton, better also count the deferred payments to Strasburg. (For what it's worth, the Nationals also still owe Max Scherzer $15 million in each of 2026 and 2027.)"
"It was either this retired former ace or Keibert Ruiz, who is slated to make $36.875 million over the course of the next five seasons. That's barely $7 million per year, though, and at least he might actually provide some value."
"Still owing Strasburg another $107.6 million over the next four years is quite the hurdle for a club that has already lost at least 56 percent of games played in six consecutive years."
Ultimately, all the reasoning is sound, and it is going to be difficult for Washington to dig their way out of the hole that is this contract. Strasburg's contract is an albatross for a couple of additional reasons. First, Strasburg had to retire for health reasons. Second, MLB contracts of that nature are guaranteed. The deferred money helps. But, the Nats knew they would be on the hook for the entire deal, barring a trade. His retirement robbed the franchise of a key piece of their World Series title team.
They have been a team that has avoided giving up major contracts to free agents in many cases, and they could partially be held back by the huge amount of money they still owe Strasburg for 2026 and beyond.