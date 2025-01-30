Legendary Washington Nationals Pitcher Agrees to Deal With Toronto Blue Jays
It wasn't quite clear what the Washington Nationals would do this offseason.
With money freed up with contracts coming off the books, there was a prevailing thought the organization could get aggressive in the free agency market to bolster this roster alongside the many young stars currently in place and coming up through the pipeline.
Instead, they went with the more measured approach, adding players on short-term deals and acquiring Nathaniel Lowe to see if he can become their first baseman of the future.
Among those additions were Trevor Williams and Michael Soroka in the pitching staff.
Since this rotation is full of talented young players and others on the farm knocking on the Major League door, the Nationals didn't want to commit tons of money to this position group.
A reunion with Max Scherzer was floated as a possibility, too.
Although it became very unlikely when Williams and Soroka were inked to their deals, the franchise legend was still on the market looking for his next team.
And per Jon Heyman of The New York Post, he has now found it by agreeing to a one-year, $15.5 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The two parties were tightly connected at one point earlier in the offseason, but things seemed to cool down when the Blue Jays turned their attention to landing slugging outfielder Anthony Santander. But when the sides re-engaged, it was enough to get something done.
Reuniting with Scherzer would have been interesting from a fan perspective.
There's no doubt the future Hall of Famer is one of the best to ever suit up for this franchise with two Cy Young Awards won during his tenure in Washington that saw him finish inside the top five on six occasions during his six-and-a-half seasons with the club.
However, at 40 years old, he's looking to join a contender, and the Nationals are not viewed as that right now.