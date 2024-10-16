Luis Garcia Jr. Happy How 2024 Ended Up With Washington Nationals
It was a successful season for the Washington Nationals in 2024, as the team saw improvements, and a lot of the young players on the team started to thrive.
Coming into 2024, not much was expected from the Nationals, who were at 55 wins in 2022. The rebuild has felt like a long time for Washington, but the organization is doing a nice job taking their time and building from within.
There are a lot of bright spots for the Nationals, but arguably the biggest comes in the middle of their infield currently. Shortstop CJ Abrams was named to his first All-Star team in 2024, as the young shortstop who was acquired in the trade for Juan Soto has started to reach his potential.
In addition to Abrams at shortstop, Washington also has a very talented second baseman in Luis Garcia Jr. The 24-year-old had a career year for the Nationals, as he totaled a .282 batting average, 18 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.
After the strong campaign, Garcia recently spoke with Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports about the year.
“I’m very proud of the way I performed this year, especially after what happened last season. I took it with a grain of salt and learned from it. And this year, I’m very proud of myself and how my year ended.” – Luis García Jr., via interpreter Octavio Martinez.
It really was a great season for the 24-year-old, as the case could be made that he was the best player on the Nationals throughout the season. Even though Abrams was named to the All-Star team, his second half of the season was nowhere near as good as Garcia’s.
Garcia struggled in the second half of 2023, as he was sent down to the minors for a bit. In 2023, the slugger really played poorly in July, as he hit just .217 with an on base percentage of .250. However, in 2024, he was very consistent throughout the season, as he clearly grew from that experience last year.
Heading into 2025, the talented second baseman will certainly be a player to keep an eye on as a potential All-Star in the National League. With 20/20 potential and a batting average over .280, Garcia has established himself as one of the best second basemen in the game at a young age.