MLB Insider Believes Nationals' Skipper Could Be On The Hot Seat This Season
The Washington Nationals are not a bad team this season. They are off to a 6-9 start, but they are 5-4 when playing in Washington D.C.
The under .500 start to the year is not a surprise, though.
Washington has not had a winning record since they won the World Series in 2019. In fact, the team has not finished less than 20 games under .500 in any of those years, excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
When a team struggles for this many years in a row, under the same manager, there is an argument to be had on whether or not the organization should retain the skipper.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) took a look at some managers that could be on the hot seat as we get deeper into the season. Nationals' boss Dave Martinez was one of those that might be in jeopardy of losing his job.
Martinez took over for Dusty Baker in 2018. He did not make the playoffs in his first season with the team, but he did finish 82-80. Still, that was a downgrade from the year before as Baker led the team to 95 and 97 wins.
In 2019, Martinez made the playoffs for the first time. He brought the Nationals the first World Series in the history of the franchise, which includes when the team was known as the Montreal Expos.
After the World Series, Washington decided to rebuild. Star players Max Scherzer and Trea Turner were shipped to the west coast in 2021 while MVP-candidate Juan Soto was traded away the year after.
Those trades brought in Keibert Ruiz, Josiah Gray, C.J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana.
All of those players have been, or currently are top prospects for the team. Additionally, they have drafted Brady House and Dylan Crews with first round picks in the years after winning the World Series.
The young talent and the potential to be a good team is there. However, they just can not get over the hump. It does not help that General Manager Mike Rizzo has not brought in any big-named free agents in those years.
The team is missing some established veterans that know how to win. The leadership those type of players bring is unmatched, and it is clear the young stars need the guidance.
This is especially true considering the division they play in.
The New York Mets are spending money as much as anybody in the Major Leagues, the Philadelphia Phillies have a team full of superstars and the Atlanta Braves are always a good team.
Trading away the best players on the team, and not signing any stars makes it very hard to win. Because of this, Martinez does deserve to be given some slack. But, it is the sixth season after winning the fall classic, and the Nationals have yet to be competitive since then.
Washington's boss is not going to be fired mid-season. He is in the last year of his contract, though.
If the Nationals fail to compete in the National League East once again, Martinez could be on his way out at seasons end.