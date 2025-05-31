MLB Insider Says Nationals Face 'Three-Prospect Race' for Top MLB Pick
The Washington Nationals won the MLB draft lottery for the first overall pick, which is always a good thing. But it did come in a year without a bonafide star in the top slot.
MLB.com's Jim Callis just released his most recent mock draft and while he did go with the chalk pick in MLB legacy slugger Ethan Holliday, he did admit that he believed it will come down to a "three prospect race" come July's draft.
These are the three players he believes will be in discussion over the next month and some change:
SS Ethan Holliday
Holliday has remained a highly-touted prospect thanks to his projected power and the wary around his brother's early struggles has started to go away.
He has a bit to work on with his plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills, but when he makes contat the ball usually goes a long way.
There is also the question around his true defensive fit given that he is not nearly the same level of athlete that his brother is and was.
Still, he has a great frame for an 18-year-old and has a left-handed swing that can be built upon.
LHP Kade Anderson
Anderson doesn't scream elite pitching prospect in terms of overwhelming stuff, but he has skyrocketed up prospect rankings after a great year for the LSU Tigers.
The 20-year-old southpaw has a 3.54 ERA through 15 starts this season with a 1.079 WHIP. He has 145 strikeouts to just 24 walks in 89 innings of work, which is one of the main reasons he is such a highly-touted pitcher.
He has a low-to-mid 90s fastball that is super valuable because of the upwards carry that it holds. Combine that with a devastating curveball and it can be hard for hitters to adjust to.
Right now, he looks like a low-floor southpaw that could follow the mold of MacKenzie Gore with Washington.
RHP Seth Hernandez
Hernandez is one of the hardest-to-gauge players in this draft class. His pure talent and potential alone could make him the top pick, but teams are traditionally scared to take right-handed high school pitchers.
The 18-year-old already has a high-90s fastball that can touch triple digits on a 6-foot-4 frame. He needs to add some muscle, but there's nothing about him that says he won't be able to.
There are risks associated with high school righties, especially early in the draft, but there are way worse decisions they could make with the first pick.