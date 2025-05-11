Nationals Ace Shares Hall of Fame Company After Nine Starts

Most SO by a LH starter through first 9 starts of a season (since 2000):



1. Randy Johnson - 104 (2001)

2. Randy Johnson - 100 (2000)

3. Chris Sale - 95 (2017)

4. Clayton Kershaw - 88 (2016)

5. Randy Johnson - 85 (2002)

6. Randy Johnson - 81 (2004)

7. Carlos Rodon - 80 (2021)

8.…