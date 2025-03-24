Nationals Broadcaster Announces He Will Step Away After Upcoming Season
The Washington Nationals will have to find a new play-by-play broadcaster next season.
Longtime announcer for MASN Bob Carpenter has revealed during a broadcast of Monday's exhibition game - which was canceled due to rain and is not scheduled to be made up - that he is stepping away after the 2025 season in order to focus on his responsibilities as a husband, father, and grandfather.
"I've got a new deal working for next year as a full-time husband, dad and grandpa," Carpenter said. "My objective is to, all season long, thank you Nats fans for the way you've been to my wife, Debbie, and I and our family over these 19 years previously. Let's make No. 20 a lot of fun."
"It’s my hope that I can stay involved with the ballclub and with the telecast to a certain extent in the future. How that will look, nobody knows at this point."
Carpenter - who has been with the franchise since 2006 - will be calling his 20th season in Washington this year and is extremely popular among the fanbase, known for his trademark "see you later!" home run call.
"This has been on my mind for quite a while,” Carpenter revealed last week in an interview. “And I’ve got to tell you, it’s the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make. Because I feel like I still have my fastball. I don’t feel like I’ve lost it yet. But I’ve seen some guys who stayed too long, and I don’t want to be one of those guys
Before arriving to the Nationals, Carpenter was also a play-by-play voice for the St. Louis Cardinals and ESPN. In 2014, he received the prestigious honor of being named the co-D.C. Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Fans in Washington will remember Carpenter's call of numerous huge moments including the franchise's first World Series winning season in 2019.
For the last several seasons, Carpenter had been operating in a slightly lessened role in order to allow him to spend time with his family, a role he will keep the same for his final season. Regardless however, Nationals fans will surely cherish this last season with a voice who had become synonymous with baseball in the nation's capital.
Washington gets their season started on Thursday afternoon with a three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
While fans were already excited for the campaign to begin, the final season of listening to Carpenter gives them another reason to look forward to baseball beginning in 2025.