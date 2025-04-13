Washington Nationals ON SI

Nationals Call Up Intriguing Pitcher, Place Reliever on Injured List

The Washington Nationals are losing a key member of their bullpen to the injured list, but an intriguing pitcher will take his roster spot after being called up in the corresponding move.

Kyle Morton

Feb 26, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Orlando Ribalta (64) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Houston Astros at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.
Feb 26, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Orlando Ribalta (64) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Houston Astros at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Nationals got some tough news on Sunday as the team announced that it has put reliever Orlando Ribalta on the 15-day injured list.

Ribalta has made four appearances this regular season, posting a 5.87 ERA over 7.2 innings of work. The news that he's heading to the IL comes after he threw 58 pitches over three innings in an April 8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 27-year-old native of Cuba made four appearances with the Nationals in his first MLB action in 2024.

With Ribalta sidelined, Washington announced that they are calling up right-handed pitcher Cole Henry from Triple-A Rochester.

Henry, a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft out of Louisiana State University, had a strong showing in spring training.

In 4.2 innings of work, he did not allow a single run while striking out nine opposing hitters.

He made two appearances out of the bullpen with Rochester, working an inning both times. He did not allow a run there either, but he did allow three walks while striking out four.

Henry was drafted and initially developed as a starter, but he revealed in February that he would be making the transition to reliever, hoping to find a clearer path to contributing at the Major League level.

The opportunity available is a big one for Henry, and possibly an impactful one for the Nationals, who have gotten better-than-expected performances from their starting rotation while seeing their bullpen give away several games late.

Washington ranks 27th in MLB with a reliever ERA of 5.33, while the team is 21st in starter ERA at 4.26.

If Henry can come in and be a high-end producer for Washington, he could be in the mix for the rest of the season.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyle Morton
KYLE MORTON

Kyle Morton has covered various sports from amateur to professional level athletics. A graduate of Fordham University, Kyle specializes in MLB and NHL coverage while having previous bylines with SB Nation, The Hockey Writers, HighSchoolOT, and Sports World News. He spent time working the beat for the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and is an avid fan of the NHL, MLB, NFL and college basketball. Enjoys the outdoors and hiking in his free time away from sports.

Home/News