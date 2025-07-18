Nationals Can Add Talent to Deep Farm System Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Given how poorly the Washington Nationals have performed on the field over the last few years, they have had ample opportunities to add high-end talent to their farm system in the MLB Draft.
That, combined with the Juan Soto blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres in 2022, has provided the team with some foundational pieces who have begun making an impact at the Major League level.
Left fielder James Wood, shortstop CJ Abrams and ace MacKenzie Gore all came courtesy of the Padres. Third baseman Brady House, a first-round pick in 2021, made his MLB debut in 2025, as did outfielder Daylen Lile, their second-rounder that year.
The Nationals are still high on 2023 first-round pick Dylan Crews despite some struggles at the Big League level thus far.
In 2024, Washington had two first-round picks, selecting shortstop Seaver King out of Wake Forest and catcher Caleb Lomavita out of the University of California.
There is optimism that those youngsters, along with Eli Willits, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Fort Cobb-Broxton High School in Fort Cobb, Okla., can become the foundation of the next Nationals core.
While the team hasn’t developed some of their recent first-round picks, this farm system is incredibly deep with some potential stars, taking advantage of a unique situation this year in the draft that lacked a clear-cut No. 1 option.
“It seems the Nationals will use the savings on Willits at the No. 1 pick on high schoolers Landon Harmon, Coy James, Miguel Sime Jr., and possibly Mason Pike, who all rank just outside of this top 10 but come with big upsides if everything clicks,” wrote Kiley McDaniel of ESPN in a recent piece updating each team’s top 10 prospect rankings following the 2025 MLB Draft.
Their second-round pick, outfielder Ethan Petry, out of the University of South Carolina, who is listed as a first baseman by McDaniel, barely cracked the list, coming in at No. 10.
That speaks volumes to how deep this system has gotten recently and there could be even more long-term talent added ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
As one of the teams that are surefire sellers, Washington has a chance to add a few more prospects to their system.
There are a few players who should draw interest on the market, such as closer Kyle Finnegan, starting pitcher Michael Soroka and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
Designated hitter Josh Bell has really heated up in July and could be of interest to a team that needs a little more pop in their lineup.
There likely isn’t a player on the roster who is untouchable outside Wood, Abrams, Gore, Crews and House.
