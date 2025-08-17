Nationals Claim Former Dodgers Pitcher Off Waivers, Option Jose Tena
The Washington Nationals are in an evaluation period for the rest of the season.
While some of their stars like James Wood, MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams have firm places on the roster, there are others who are either fighting for their futures with the franchise or are trying to prove they should be in that category with the elite trio.
Now that five outfielders are being carried on the roster, a lot of the attention will be given to that unit. But more importantly, the Nationals have to figure out who they can keep in their pitching staff going forward based on how disastrous it has been on the mound for the team as a whole.
Washington likely will get a look at as many arms as possible during the stretch run, seeing how some of their minor leaguers perform at the Major League level. However, they have also added another pitcher from outside the organization to the mix.
Nationals Claim Julian Fernandez Off Waivers
In an announcement made by the team, they revealed they claimed right-handed pitcher Julian Fernandez off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester. Since there was a spot on the 40-man roster open, they didn't have to make a corresponding move.
The 29-year-old has had an interesting career. Signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Colorado Rockies back in 2012, he ended up with the San Francisco Giants organization after being selected in the 2017 Rule 5 draft.
But in 2019, after the Giants removed Fernandez from their 40-man roster, he was returned back to the Rockies where he stayed until he made his Major League debut in 2021. The righty did not have a good showing, though, allowing eight earned runs on nine hits across six appearances and 6 2/3 innings.
With the Dodgers, Fernandez wasn't much better this year, giving up two earned runs in two innings pitched during his lone appearance. Still, he's another bullpen arm for Washington, and he's one who could potentially carve out a role if he does well.
Jose Tena Optioned To Triple-A
The addition of Fernandez wasn't the only move the Nationals made on Sunday, though, as the team also announced that Jose Tena had been optioned back to Triple-A Rochester following the finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.
This is surprising based on Washington wanting to get a look at multiple young players. And considering he's only 24 years old and has provided some good moments at times this season, he seemed to be someone the organization might want to see more of to close out 2025.
That could still be the case, but for now, he's heading back to Rochester after slashing .243/.314/.355 with no home runs and 16 RBI across 50 games, striking out 37 times compared to drawing 15 walks.