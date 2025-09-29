Nationals Could Have Complete Organizational Shake-Up in Early October
With the 2025 season in the books for the Washington Nationals, all eyes will be on what new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni can do for this franchise.
Understanding there was a major need for change when it came to how the Nationals operated, owner Mark Lerner decided to make a splash by hiring Toboni away from the Boston Red Sox, giving a chance to the up-and-coming 35-year-old to turn things around in the nation's capital.
A complete 180-degree turn is expected to come within the front office, as former general manager Mike Rizzo's old school approach will be changed out for a more advanced analytically-thinking strategy. With that likely comes a lot of change, and it's one that Washington fans should embrace based on how poorly this rebuild has gone to date.
Nationals Will Inform Scouts of Their Contract Status by Oct. 1
Things could be happening very soon, too. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Nationals have told their scouts that they'll know by Oct. 1 if their contracts are going to be renewed or not. Based on Toboni's history in scouting, there's a good chance an overhaul takes place.
Considering where Washington is as a franchise right now, that wouldn't be the worst thing. It's clear this rebuild has not gone as planned, so with a new executive now coming in to put his stamp on the organization to get them to the next level, a methodical assembling of the entire operation should take place.
Nightengale didn't give any information about whether a complete overhaul is coming or not. He merely just reported when a decision is expected to come for those in the scouting department. A full evaluation likely is still taking place as Toboni and his staff figure out who fits in with what they want to do and how they want to build going forward. But based on the fact that the majority are likely holdovers from the Rizzo regime, major changes probably will happen.
It's too early to tell how exactly things are going to get constructed going forward. But considering the Nationals have not had a good run when it comes to evaluating talent in MLB drafts, beginning there would be a good course of action. So as Toboni gets set to take over, the first stages of the offseason could be a busy one for Washington.