Nationals Former Top Pitching Prospect Regaining Form During Recent Stellar Stretch
The Washington Nationals won the World Series in 2019 and embarked on a rebuild almost immediately after hoisting the trophy.
There isn’t a team in baseball that has lost as often as the Nationals in the years since, as the rebuild has been a lengthy one, on pace to miss the postseason for a sixth consecutive year.
Some people are beginning to lose patience with the franchise since not as many foundational pieces have emerged as you would expect from so many down years.
Had it not been for the incredible return package in the Juan Soto blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres, things would be even more brutal.
Shortstop CJ Abrams, left fielder James Wood, the recently promoted outfielder Robert Hassell III and ace MacKenzie Gore all came to the franchise from the Padres in the swap.
The Nationals haven’t shown an ability to develop their own players as successfully, but one pitcher is looking to change that narrative.
Cade Cavalli, a first round pick in the 2020 MLB draft, made his Big League debut just over two years later on Aug. 26, 2022.
Cade Cavalli Is Rounding Into Form for Nationals Following Injuries
He has yet to return to the Major Leagues because of a multitude of injuries, missing the entire 2023 campaign.
Cavalli was able to return to the mound in 2024 for three appearances in Rookie Ball and High-A.
He has embarked on rehab assignments in 2025, but is putting himself in a position to be the next player promoted when a need arises with his recent stellar production.
On Wednesday, Cavalli made his fifth outing with Triple-A Rochester and he was dominant.
As shared by Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post on X, he struck out 10 batters across five shutout innings, needing only 70 pitches. His velocity was excellent, reaching 97 mph, and he generated a ton of swing and misses with his curveball, getting seven whiffs on 13 swings.
He has caught fire recently, allowing only three runs across his last 14 innings pitched.
The strikeout numbers, which Mark Zuckerman of Masn provided, are excellent with 23 throughout the last 14 innings, compared to only three walks.
It was not too long ago that Cavalli was regarded as one of the best pitching prospects in baseball. Regaining that form would be great to see, especially with the injury woes he has had to overcome.
Teams can never have too much pitching and a player of his caliber beginning to realize his potential is great news for Washington.