Nationals Hire Away Another Red Sox Executive as Front Office Starts Taking Shape
After new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni made up his mind regarding how members of the previous Washington Nationals regime would fit into his organization, he has started to make his first hires.
The very first one was poaching Devin Pearson away from the Boston Red Sox to bring someone Toboni worked with closely into the fold in the nation's capital. Pearson's past draft history and acumen in amateur scouting bodes well for how the Nationals will be set up in that regard. But Toboni hasn't stopped there when it comes to filling out his front office.
"According to multiple major league sources, Red Sox field coordinator Andrew Wright is leaving the team to join the front office of the Nationals," reported Alex Speier of The Boston Globe (subscription required).
It's not clear at the time of writing what role Andrew Wright will assume in Washington, but what is clear is that Toboni feels comfortable with some of his previous Red Sox coworkers and is entrusting them in his journey to turn the Nationals around.
Andrew Wright Has Impressive Amateur Background
Wright has an impressive background in the amateur ranks. First, not only was Wright a player from 2000-02 at Concord University, but he immediately got into coaching after that and was an assistant at his alma mater before pursuing a master's degree at West Virginia.
There, he served as a baseball operations assistant, graduate assistant and then an assistant coach, positions that spring boarded him into become the head coach of the Wilmington Sharks -- now a member of the Coastal Plain League -- from 2005-07.
After having multiple roles in a few different organizations following that stretch, Wright took over as the head coach of Concord from 2010-15 before being hired by the University of Charleston to become their head coach in June of 2015.
Has Worked for Yankees and Red Sox in Professional Career
Wright left his head coaching role at Charleston to get back into the professional ranks, as the New York Yankees hired Wright to become their manager of staff development in 2019. Then, after less than a year in that position, he was named the team's director of Dominican Republic baseball operations.
Wright was hired away by the Red Sox in 2022 to become their field coordinator, a role where he was responsible for setting the standard for player development and giving coaches plans that should be implemented.
Again, it's not clear at this point in time what his role is going be with the Nationals, but according to the initial report, it's in the front office in some capacity. And considering how impressive of a background Wright has, this is an exciting addition to Toboni's staff.