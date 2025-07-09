Nationals Interim Manager Has Emotional Response to Replacing 'Best Friend'
The Washington Nationals' disappointing 2025 campaign reached a new low this past Sunday when the team decided to move on from longtime general manager Mike Rizzo and team manager Dave Martinez following a woeful 37-53 start.
The decision came as a bit of a shock to many in and around the organization, given the success the Nationals had seen with the duo at the helm for almost a decade.
Martinez, in particular, had been the skipper who piloted that legendary 2019 squad on their magical run to a World Series title. He has also stuck with the team over the past several years as they undertook their massive rebuild.
Seeing a pillar of the franchise depart in such an unceremonious fashion has naturally been hard for many in the Nationals' clubhouse to deal with, and that includes the man tabbed to replace him as interim manager; Miguel Cairo.
Washington named to former longtime player to the role on Monday, and he spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time in his new role.
Much of the conversation naturally centered around the man he had replaced, and it was clear the emotions were running very high for Cairo.
Cairo was holding back tears when talking about Martinez, who he referred to as his "brother/best friend."
He also said that he only took the job with Martinez's blessing.
“The only reason ... I took the job is because I got Davey’s blessing," Cairo said. "If he would have told me no, I would go home. I would have gone home to see my family."
Cairo was also a bit critical of the organization for making the move to fire his longtime friend, saying he believed that Martinez did "nothing wrong."
"He didn't do anything wrong," Cairo said. "You know, he didn't do anything wrong. He worked, he let us work. He worked hard. He ensured that every player was in the right position to succeed."
Bonds forged in the heat of battle are often the strongest, and it's very clear that Cairo held Martinez in very high regard. As such, seeing the man he viewed as a brother leave is a hard pill to swallow, but it's also the nature of the business.
For Cairo and the Nationals, all they can do now is try their best to finish the season on a high note.
