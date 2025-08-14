Nationals Interim Manager Reveals Team's Most Improved Hitter
It has not been an offensive year to write home about for the Washington Nationals.
Entering Thursday tied for 19th in total runs scored (515), they are going to need to improve upon that if they're ever going to get back into contender status at some point during this rebuild.
For that to happen, the development of their young players is key.
While that is a tall task to place upon the interim coaching staff after manager Dave Martinez was fired midseason, it's one that interim skipper Miguel Cairo has been given after accepting the offer to manage the Nationals for the rest of this season.
Still, it can't all be on the coaching staff to get the most out of the players.
At some point, the youngsters have to take the challenge head on and do what it takes to become Major League Baseball players.
And that's exactly what one player has done with his opportunity.
Miguel Cairo Says Daylen Lile Is Team's Most Improved Hitter
"[Lile] has been, to me, the most improved hitter," Cairo said, per Robert Falkoff of MLB.com. "Since he went to Triple-A and then came back here, he's on a mission. He wants to be in the big leagues."
Lile was first called up for his MLB debut on May 23 of this year.
He enjoyed a nice stint in the Majors, but almost two weeks later on June 6, Washington decided to send him back to Triple-A Rochester.
It didn't take long for the Nationals to bring him back up, though, recalling the former top 10 prospect in their pipeline 10 days later.
Since that point, he is slashing .275/.314/.400 with two homers, 16 RBI and 23 runs scored, including a game-winning hit in the top of the ninth inning on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals which prevented a sweep.
"It's definitely a moment you dream of," Lile said. "After the first pitch, I had to calm myself down and get back to what I do best. Stay within myself and capitalize."
He did exactly that.
The next step for Lile is going to be his defense.
While he's shown some real flashes of life at the plate during his second stint in the Majors, it's going to be hard for Washington to continue playing the 22-year-old at this level if he doesn't improve with the glove on his hand.
Owner of a minus-13 Defensive Runs Saved value and minus-6 Outs Above Average figure, that is not good enough to warrant playing time in a crowded outfield.
But growing pains are there for young players, and Lile is no exception.
The positive thing that is happening with him, though, is that his offensive is starting to take off. Which is something that has caught the eye of Cairo.