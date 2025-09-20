Nationals Josiah Gray Solid in Latest Injury Rehab Game in Minor Leagues
With the end of the regular season in sight, it's time the Washington Nationals got some more looks at the young players they have that are with the big league team. Andrew Alvarez, Clayton Beeter and Brad Lord have all been great in their roles as rookies.
Mitchell Parker had a solid year in 2024 before being moved to the bullpen recently and first round picks Cade Cavalli and Jackson Rutledge have been nails in the rotation and bullpen, respectively.
Though there's exciting young talent on this team as it's currently constructed, there is a well regarded veteran who is on his way back from injury. Josiah Gray has been working back from Tommy John surgery and on Friday he pitched in Triple-A for the first ime.
Gray Goes Scoreless With Rochester
Triple-A is the highest level of competition that Gray has faced since June of last year, and the right-hander acquitted himself well. In 2.2 innings of work, Gray walked three, struck out two and allowed zero hits.
Of course, the Nationals would rather not see the three walks, but rehab from Tommy John surgery is a process. What is more important is that Gray made is cleanly through the outing and he showed his stuff is playing up to the level post-injury.
The Washington Post's reporter Spencer Nusbaum shared a look at Gray's pitch mix in a post on X (Formerly Twitter).
Gray's slider was his most used pitch, followed by the changeup. Interestingly, he only threw four four-seam fastballs. This mix could very well be a rehab assignment, as he's generally used the fastball and cutter the most in his career, according to Baseball Savant.
In a look a little deeper on Baseball Savant, 11 of Gray's 45 pitches were swung and missed on, which is a good rate.
The 27-year-old continues to look good in his rehab. In three total starts, gray has yet to allow a run. He struck out two in 1.2 innings with Double-A and walked two and struck out one with High-A.
Washington is hoping to get the former All-Star back before the end of the season and with a clean outing that may be a possibility. Although it would likely be a short start, it would be great news for next year's team that could use a steady hand like Gray.
Although Gray's first full season with the Nationals was rough, posting a 5.02 ERA in 28 starts, he was an All-Star the next year in 2023. If he can get back to his 150-plus inning, sub four ERA form, it would actually be a luxury for Washington to have him as they await top pitching prospects.