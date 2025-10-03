Nationals' Lack of Consistent Relievers Held Bullpen Back from Improvement
The starting rotation is what held the Washington Nationals back from improving in any significant way this season. One of the worst in baseball, they weren't able to find any sort of stability behind MacKenzie Gore.
The same could be said of Washington's bullpen in 2025, though they weren't nearly as bad. They traded Kyle Finnegan at the deadline, which left them without a bonafide closer. They got some nice contributions, but they lack any lockdown pitchers.
It's a bullpen that could be better next season, especially if deadline acquisition Clayton Beeter improves. For now, it's time to take note of what the bullpen did as a whole.
2025 Washington Nationals Bullpen in Review
Closer: RHP Kyle Finnegan (1-4, 4.38 ERA, 40 G, 20 SV, 32 K, 14 BB, 1.282 WHIP), LHP Jose Ferrer (4-4, 4.48 ERA, 72 G, 11 SV, 71 K, 16 BB, 1.271 WHIP)
Other Notable Relievers: RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-2, 5.77 ERA, 65 K, 24 BB, 1.514 WHIP), RHP Cole Henry (1-3, 4.27 ERA, 57 G, 2 SV, 52 K, 32 BB, 1.424 WHIP), LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-1, 6.98 ERA, 23 G, 30 K, 17 BB, 1.552 WHIP), Konnor Pilkington (2-0, 4.45 ERA, 32 G, 34 K, 17 BB, 1.376 WHIP), RHP Eduardo Salazar (0-1, 8.38 ERA, 30 G, 23 K, 16 BB, 2.172 WHIP), RHP Clayton Beeter (0-2, 2.49 ERA, 24 G, 1 SV, 32 K, 14 BB, 1.015 WHIP)
Season Notes
Jose Ferrer appeared in the most games (72) and threw the most reliever innings (76.1). He became the closer after Kyle Finnegan was traded and saved 11 games. He will likely compete for that role next season. He got extremely unlucky, as his FIP (3.03) was significantly lower than his ERA (4.48).
Jackson Rutledge was the second Nationals reliever to throw over 70 innings on the year with 73.1. Washington was not afraid to use him in multiple innings, as 21 of his appearances were an inning or more. He struggled with allowing base runners all season.
Cole Henry had been the Nationals best reliever until he suffered a back injury in September. He had the highest ERA+ (97) of relievers on the team who threw more than 30 innings of relief. He struggled with walks, allowing an alarming 5.5 BB/9.
Sinnosuke Ogasawara joined the team as a rookie from the KBO. He never got it going, posting a negative bWAR (-0.5) as well as walking four batters per nine innings.
Eduardo Salazar threw 29 innings, allowing 27 earned runs and walking 16 (5.0 BB/9). His 8.38 ERA and 2.172 WHIP forced Washington to send him to the minors in July, where he finished the season.
Konnor Pilkington threw the fourth most amount of games with 32. One of the better Nationals relievers down the stretch, he was one of the few with. K/9 north of nine (10.8). He struggled with walks, but may have earned a spot next season.
Clayton Beeter was the most impressive reliever of the season. In 21.2 innings, his 2.49 ERA led the team, as did his 13.3 K/9. Coming over in the trade deadline, Beeter has the highest ceiling in the bullpen.
Closer Role
After Finnegan was traded away, the Nationals were left without a reliable pitcher to lock down the ninth. Ferrer got most of those opportunities, finishing second on the team with 11 saves. He has the numbers to do it, and his 3.03 FIP is a strong indication of that. He doesn't walk a ton of batters and he has the experience. He'll fight for that position in spring.
The standout and who probably should be the closer moving forward is Clayton Beeter. He came over from the New York Yankees at the deadline and was masterful. He was the best strikeout pitcher on the team, throwing 39 in 21.2 innings and had the best ERA. He has the stuff to be a closer and with the team looking for talent any way they can get it, Beeter is the logical fit.
An Early 2026 Bullpen
Beeter, Ferrer, Rutledge, Pilkington, Henry, Mitchell Parker
The first thing the Nationals would have to do is re-sign Pilkington. He was a free agent and shouldn't command much, but he was one of the more reliable arms they had.
Beeter could be the front runner to win the closer job after the way he ended the season, and it makes sense to have Ferrer slot in right behind him and spell him as closer on certain days. Rutledge threw a ton of innings, and if he can limit the hits allowed (10.7 per nine), then the former first round pick has a shot at being good.
Henry will have to return healthy, but Mitchell Parker was demoted to the bullpen at the end of the season. If they decide to keep him there, the lefty could be a big, multi-inning asset for the Nationals. Washington will be on the hunt for a couple of veteran arms that can help.