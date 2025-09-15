Nationals Manager Provides Clarity On Why New Closer Has Had a Few Days Off
The Washington Nationals have not had the season anyone envisioned coming into the year, but one of the bright spots that has developed during this span has been their young core, which has rapidly found its stride both at the plate and on the mound.
While the Nationals are still a decent way away from competing for a postseason spot, they are starting to get an idea of who can be part of their core a future run, which is a positive. One of the more intriguing names lately has been reliever Jose A. Ferrer, who started strong and, despite a few tough games, has put together a solid showing across 67 appearances.
With a significantly increased workload compared to 2024, he has been given a few days off lately, which was a bit out of the ordinary given that he was playing a huge amount of games throughout the summer months. This sparked some questions as to why Ferrer was not pitching, but interim manager Miguel Cairo recently answered them.
What Did Miguel Cairo Have to Say About Ferrer's Recent Days Off?
In a recent media appearance discussing a wide variety of topics, Cairo gave insight into why Ferrer has not been on the mound of the Nationals as of late.
According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN, Cairo stated, "I just wanted to give a little break to him. He's been pitching a lot. And like I say, I want to make sure everyone pitches in different leverage. ... He will be ready tomorrow."
Ferrer had been used in a few different spots this year, finishing 15 games and saving nine, but he also has been utilized as a setup pitcher and a seventh-inning reliever. Recently, with Ferrer sitting out, Clayton Beeter and Shinnosuke Ogasawara were given opportunities to close out games.
Ultimately, giving Ferrer some rest is a good idea. With the Nationals needing as many quality arms as possible for the long haul, they can't afford for him to go down with an injury during the latter part of a season that does not matter.
He had already pitched six times in September and 10 times in August, so it is clear that he deserved a bit of a break after having to come in so often. With the bullpen being a bit in flux heading into 2026, allowing him to take a few days off down the stretch seems like the best coure of action for Washington.