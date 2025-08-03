Nationals Miguel Cairo Praises Rookie Pitcher Who Has Golden Opportunity Ahead of Him
The Washington Nationals made several moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline involving their pitching staff.
Starter Michael Soroka and a trio of relievers, Andrew Chafin, Luis Garcia and Kyle Finnegan, were all on the move, landing with playoff hopeful teams.
Soroka is with the Chicago Cubs, while Chafin and Garcia were traded together to the Los Angeles Angels. Their closer, Finnegan, is taking over at the end of games for the Detroit Tigers.
With so many players on the move, the Nationals had to find arms to take their spot on the Major League roster.
One of the pitchers who are going to have a golden opportunity to make an impression down the stretch is Shinnosuke Ogasawara.
Signed this past offseason to a two-year, $3.5 million contract, the Japanese import was given a chance to earn a spot in the Major League rotation during spring training.
He was unable to break through at that point, but was called upon to make his Major League debut on July 6 against the Boston Red Sox.
Two starts were made by Ogasawara before he was optioned back to Triple-A and the early results were not great.
He threw 6.2 innings with a 9.45 ERA, striking out four and issuing one walk. A single batter was hit in each outing as well.
Following the MLB trade deadline, Ogasawara was called up again from Triple-A Rochester and available out of the bullpen.
His performance drew the attention of interim manager Miguel Cairo for his ability to adapt to a new role and generate groundball outs.
“It was nice to see someone come in from the bullpen and attack the hitters, throw strikes, keep the ball down,” Cairo said, via Mark Zuckerman of MASN. “He got a few ground balls, double plays. It was a big help, to have someone you can count on that you can bring in for two innings and hold the other team’s offense.”
Ogasawara is going to factor into the mix to replace Soroka for the final two months of the season in the rotation.
However, he may not be able to make the start on Wednesday, coming off only three days of rest after throwing 60 pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
With an off day on Monday, there is certainly a chance Cairo opts to keep his other four starters on regular rest, not needing a fifth starter until next weekend.
That doesn’t sound like the way he is leaning right now, but things could certainly change between now and Wednesday, especially if bullpen help is needed before then.
