Nationals Much More Aggressive Approach at Plate Paying Off Incrementally
The Washington Nationals knew if they wanted to move their way up the standings this season, they needed to find more production at the plate.
Last year the team’s lack of pop was a clear concern and attempted to make up for it with aggressiveness on the base paths. It was a strategy that was a double-edged sword, as they would sometimes run themselves out of innings.
Just as the case was in 2024, the Nationals are near the top of the MLB in stolen bases and caught stealing. Improving their efficiency in that area would certainly be a boon for the offense to help offset their increased, but still slightly below average slugging percentage.
The emergence of left fielder James Wood and shortstop CJ Abrams as legitimate power threats has helped. New first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has aided the cause with six home runs and seven doubles, which are both second on the team behind Wood, who has 10 of each on his path to team history.
The lineup is deeper and more talented than it was during the 2024 campaign, with outfielder Alex Call off to a stellar start along with catcher Keibert Ruiz.
What Changes Have Nationals Made At The Plate This Season?
What has helped the team produce more at the plate through the first month+ of the 2025 season?
A more aggressive approach with their swings.
Chasing balls outside of the zone is something many people would assume is bad for an offense, but that is not always the case.
Normally not chasing and swinging at pitches in the zone is what leads to improved production. But Washington has defied conventional logic.
Their chase percentage has increased by 4.5%, which is second-highest in baseball behind the Texas Rangers, as shared by Eno Sarris of The Athletic (subscription required).
While the American League West contenders have seen a decrease in their OPS with a -0.041, the Nationals have actually seen an increase in theirs with a 0.010.
On the surface that may not seem like a sizable amount, but it is more than the difference between the New York Yankees, who are in first place in OPS, and the Chicago Cubs, who are in second place.
Washington is currently 16th in the MLB with an OPS of .700. If they experienced a drop off as significantly as Texas has, they would plummet into the bottom four of the MLB.
A young team still finding their way, the Nationals lineup is doing everything they can but it is virtually impossible to make up for how poorly their bullpen has performed.