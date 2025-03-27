Nationals Officially Finalize 2025 Opening Day Roster Against Division Rival
Coming into the spring, the Washington Nationals knew they'd have a busy camp.
With so many young players on the roster and in their farm system, there were opportunities everywhere to solidify roles, earn spots on the team and turn some heads regarding the potential to become a difference maker for the franchise.
But with spring training in the rearview and Opening Day against the Philadelphia Phillies now here, the Nationals officially solidified their 26-man roster.
Many of the decisions weren't a surprise or were previously announced.
Washington went with Mitchell Parker for their fifth rotation spot which was the most notable battle during the spring, selecting the young left-hander over Japanese international Shinnosuke Ogasawara and DJ Herz, the latter of whom will start his year on the injured list.
The veteran additions the Nationals brought in also seem to have panned out, with the majority of them making the team, as well.
How long this 26-man group stays in tact will be seen.
Washington won't be shy about promoting their star prospects again, and with so many injuries to others who are expected to come back, there could be a shakeup down the line.
However, the roster is now set for Game 1 of the 2025 season.
Other transactions announced on included:
-Selected Brad Lord to the Major League Roster
-Transferred DJ Herz to the 60-day IL
-Optioned Jackson Rutledge to Triple-A Rochester
-Optioned Juan Yepez to Triple-A Rochester
-Reassigned Andrew Knizner to Triple-A Rochester
-Placed Derek Law on15-day IL with right forearm inflammation retroactive to March 24
-Placed Cade Cavalli on15-day IL with Tommy John surgery rehab retroactive to March 24
-Placed Zach Brzykcy on15-day IL with right quad strain retroactive to March 24
-Placed Andres Chaparro on10-Day IL with olique strain retroactive to March 24
Washington Nationals Opening Day Roster
Starting Pitchers (5): MacKenzie Gore, Jake Irvin, Michael Soroka, Trevor Williams, Mitchell Parker
Relievers (8): Jose Ferrer, Kyle Finnegan, Jorge Lopez, Brad Lord, Colin Poche, Orlando Ribalta, Eduardo Salazar, Lucas Sims
Catchers (2): Keibert Ruiz, Riley Adams
Infielders (6): CJ Abrams, Paul DeJong, Luis Garcia Jr., Nathaniel Lowe, Amed Rosario, Jose Tena
Outfielders (4): Alex Call, Dylan Crews, James Wood, Jacob Young
Designated Hitter (1): Josh Bell