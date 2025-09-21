Nationals Outfielder Daylen Lile Makes History with Latest Stunning Feat
The Washington Nationals were able to pull off a stunning win on Saturday over the New York Mets after taking an early lead. For a while, it looked like the Nationals were going to control the game, but that changed once the Mets caught up to Washington in the eighth and ninth innings.
New York's comeback tied the game, requiring the matchup to go into extra innings. The 10th inning went scoreless, but the 11th was incredibly special for the Nationals once their rookie outfielder smacked a stunning go-ahead inside-the-park home run, immediately surging Washington ahead.
Daylen Lile Continues to Make History
The Nationals are fortunate to be in the company of 22-year-old rookie Daylen Lile. Although the young star is fresh into his MLB career, he has been repeatedly setting franchise records. In fact, on Saturday, he stamped his name into history books once again.
Tensions were high for both teams entering the 11th inning, but Lile has shown his ability to work under pressure. It one swift hit, he sent the ball to center field for an inside-the-park home run. His feat marked the ninth in Washington history since 2005.
To make matters more impressive, Lile's homer was the first go-ahead inside-the-park home run in extra innings in MLB history since Cincinnati Reds outfielder nailed the feat in August 2020, according to Nationals Communications on X.
After Lile's hit, Andrés Chaparro scored a run, bringing the final score to 5-3. Along with his home run. Lile contributed three RBIs throughout the night. His name has been an incredibly hot topic within Major League Baseball this year, primarily because of how well he performs despite being so young.
Joining in on the monumental action was Sauryn Lao and PJ Poulin, both of whom played excellent baseball against New York. Lao posted his first career win while Poulin posted his first career save. All around, the Nationals were in celebratory mode following their win.
The night prior, the Mets secured the win 12-6 which was expected, considering they're ranked No. 2 in the National League East. Washington is ranked at No. 5 with an overall record of 63-92. Needless to say, Saturday was quite the comeback victory.
With their series against the Mets coming to an end, Washington is preparing to take on the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series this week. The end of the regular season is approaching quickly and both franchises are certainly feeling the pressure.