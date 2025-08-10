Nationals Pitcher Brad Lord Should Be in Consideration for NL Rookie of the Year

After yesterday's outing, Brad Lord now ranks among qualified NL rookies in:



Games - 1st, 39

ERA - 2nd, 3.28

SO - 2nd, 70

Holds, 2nd, 7

WHIP - 2nd, 1.21

opp. AVG - 2nd, .239

opp. SLG - 2nd, .350

opp. OPS - 2nd, .656

opp. OBP - 3rd, .306 pic.twitter.com/V13Y7AaJ5I