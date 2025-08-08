Nationals Pitching Struggles Could Open the Door for Top Arms in the System
The Washington Nationals have had trouble on the mound this season to say the least. The Nats sit at least fifth-worst in many major categories, including ERA (second-worst), opponents' batting average (also second-worst, and number of strikeouts (fifth least).
So, ultimately, what do the Nationals have to lose by giving some of these younger guys a chance? Clearly, what they have been doing isn't working, and they just cleaned house at the trade deadline with basically everybody, but MacKenzie Gore.
Gore is definitely one of their best starters, but his numbers on the season aren't exactly great. He is 4-12 in 23 starts with a 4.29 ERA.
To play devils advocate there is definitely a benefit to keeping them in the farm system. Bad starts to their major league career could ruin their confidence and none of them have made it to Triple-A, so one could argue that they're not exactly ready, but it can be considered.
Now, according to MLB their top prospect is right-handed pitcher Travis Sykora and he won't be making his debut anytime soon.
Sykora is arguably the one closest to ready for his debut, but missed most of this season after he was forced to undergo a Tommy John surgery. However, two other pitchers sit in the top-four.
No. 2 Prospect Jarlin Susana
Susana is a 21-year-old right hander who started this season in the upper-A league, but has worked his way up to Double-A Harrisburg. Even though he hasn't won yet in his seven starts (0-1) he is posting a 3.82 ERA with 44 strikeouts.
The 6-foot-6 powerhouse was the top-ranked pitcher in the 2021-22 international class when he came out of the Dominican Republic.
No. 4 Prospect Alex Clemmey
Clemmey is in his second year of minor league baseball and was drafted in 2023 by the Cleveland Guardians and was eventually traded to the Nationals. He had a shaky first season when he went 1-5 with a 4.58 ERA, but he has had a complete turnaround this season.
With Wilmington he has gone 6-4 and brought his ERA down to 2.66. He is holding batters to an average under .200 and struck out 105. It would not be surprising to see Clemmey promoted again soon and he could keep progressing to a level that will intrigue the ball club.
These prospects aren't going to solve the Nationals' problems by any means, but can it hurt to give the idea some consideration?