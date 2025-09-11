Nationals Predicted To Sign Two Productive Veterans To Raise Floor of Lineup
The Washington Nationals have been among the most disappointing teams in baseball during the 2025 MLB regular season.
This was supposed to be the year where they started making strides on the field. Despite winning only 71 games in 2024, confidence and optimism were on the rise. A young core was emerging to be the foundation of the roster to build around and start winning some games again.
Alas, not much went according to plan. The Nationals have three great building blocks in left fielder James Wood, shortstop CJ Abrams and starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. But beyond that trio, there hasn’t been much to get excited about when it comes to the long-term outlook of the team.
Recently, the bullpen has started to produce, but it will take a lot more than that for things to be back on track truly. Adding some established veterans to the lineup would help the cause. There is a hole at first base with Nathaniel Lowe no longer in the mix. Designated hitter will likely need to be filled as well. It is hard to envision Washington bringing back Josh Bell for a second year despite his turnaround in the second half.
Carlos Santana, Marcell Ozuna Are Perfect Additions For Nationals
Those are two spots that could be filled with veteran additions if the team is willing to spend a little bit of money in free agency. And that is exactly what Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes will occur. In a recent piece, he made predictions about what each team’s Opening Day lineup will look like in 2026, and the Nationals have a few new faces.
Taking over at designated hitter is Marcell Ozuna. His production hasn’t been as elite in 2025 as it was in 2024, but he would provide some much-needed protection in the lineup for Wood, whose numbers have cratered in the second half partly because teams are just pitching around him. No one else in the lineup scares opposing pitchers, but Ozuna would help change that.
Joining Ozuna in the lineup as a new face is another veteran: first baseman Carlos Santana. Like Ozuna, he would bring a lot of experience and knowledge to a lineup and clubhouse that's lacking it.
A respected veteran and leader, Santana is exactly what the team needs while filling a void at the corner infield spot.
While these are not the most exciting signings, that duo would raise the floor of the team’s lineup. A few of the younger players getting on track, mixed with their addition, would improve the team’s outlook immediately.