Nationals Primed to Move Forward is Biggest Takeaway From Spring Training
With the regular season starting up this week for the Washington Nationals, the franchise has some excitement surrounding them this campaign.
It’s been quite some time since the Nationals had a competitive team going into the new year, but that feels different in 2025.
Since winning the World Series in 2019, the team has been under .500 every season since. With the National League East becoming one of the best divisions in baseball during that time span as well, it has been a rough couple of years for Washington.
However, with a lot of losses as come some high draft picks in recent years, the Nationals have done a good job scouting and developing talent.
Fortunately, the time is coming for those prospects to become everyday players in the majors and that has caused optimism that things might finally be ready to turn around for Washington.
Jessica Camerato of MLB.com recently spoke about the biggest takeaway from spring training for the Nationals being the team having the potential to take the next step forward.
“This Spring Training, the offseason acquisitions of Josh Bell, Paul DeJong, Nathaniel Lowe and Amed Rosario provided key leadership in the clubhouse and on the field, so these young players can take the next steps with vets next to them.”
This winter, there was the belief that Washington might look to make a significant splash or two and add some marquee names in free agency.
That didn’t happen this winter, and that is likely the right decision. With the young core of the Nationals being very inexperienced, spending this offseason might have been a bit premature for what the realistic timeline to compete will be.
However, Washington did spend on some veterans that should help support the young core and improve the team in 2025.
In free agency, adding quality players like Josh Bell, Amed Rosario, and Paul DeJong will help a lineup that lacked power last year. Furthermore, they will also provide some depth and the ability to help against left-handed pitching.
Arguably the most significant offseason move the Nationals made was the addition of first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers. Lowe fits in nicely as an excellent defender who can also be a productive member of the offense.
First base has been a disaster for the team the last few years, and Lowe was an excellent upgrade at the position.
Even though it wasn’t the flashiest winter for Washington, it was a smart and productive one. The team is letting the young core develop and seeing what their prospects become, while keeping a lot of financial flexibility for the future.
With some nice veteran additions, the Nationals will lean on their lineup to take a step closer to the .500 mark in 2025.