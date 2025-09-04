Nationals Rising Pitching Prospect Alex Clemmey Shines in Latest Start
There is plenty of focus on the top three prospects in the Washington Nationals organization. But pitcher Alex Clemmey deserves attention, too.
The Nationals’ No. 5 prospect, Clemmey just put together his best start of the season when he took the mound for Double-A Harrisburg earlier this week. The 20-year-old put together a six-inning outing in which he gave up one hit, two earned runs and three walks along with six strikeouts. The impressive part is that after he gave up the leadoff homer in the second inning, he retired 15 of the last 16 hitters he faced.
Per MLB Pipeline, first-round pick and shortstop Eli Willits is No. 1 overall, followed by pitcher Travis Sykora, pitcher Jarlin Susana and shortstop Luke Dickerson. At this rate, Clemmey might beat all of them to the Majors. It doesn’t help that both Sykora and Susana are dealing with injuries. But there is no doubting Clemmey’s performance this season.
Alex Clemmey’s Rise in 2025
Clemmey started this season at High-A Wilmington in the South Atlantic League. He shined as part of the Blue Rocks’ rotation. In 17 starts he went 7-4 with a 2.47 ERA. He struck out 113 and walked 60 in 87.1 innings. Batters were only able to hit 1.82 against him and he had a 1.33 WHIP. The Nationals were impressed enough to promote him to Harrisburg on Aug. 21.
As one might expect, he started slowly. His overall numbers in four starts look bad — 0-1 with a 9.68 ERA, with 14 strikeouts and 11 walks in 17.2 innings. In his first three starts he allowed a combined 17 earned runs. So, this outing represents significant progress for Clemmey.
Alex Clemmey’s Professional Career
The right-handed didn’t start his professional career with the Washington Nationals. He was drafted in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft by the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 58 overall pick out of Bishop Hendricken in Warwick, R.I.
He didn’t pitch in the pros in 2023, but he started with the Guardians’ Class-A affiliate and threw in 19 stats with a 1.-4 record and a 4.67 ERA, with 97 strikeouts and 47 walks in 69.1 innings. Clemmey was part of the return when the Nats traded outfielder Lane Thomas to the Guardians at the trade deadline. Washington also received shortstop Rafael Ramirez Jr. and shortstop José Tena.
He pitched in six more games with Class-A Fredericksburg, and he went 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 23 innings, with 26 strikeouts and 16 walks. Batters hit just .187 against him.