Nationals Provide Encouraging Update on Star Prospect Who Will Miss Futures Game
The Washington Nationals haven’t had the best luck recently when it comes to their star pitching prospects staying healthy.
One of the top arms in their organization, Jarlin Susana, is dealing with a Grade 1 UCL sprain in his right elbow. His return has yet to be determined, but it is believed he has avoided any serious injuries that would require Tommy John surgery.
More recently, the team was dealt another blow with fellow top pitching prospect Travis Sykora being lifted from a start early.
Over the weekend, while pitching for Double-A Harrisburg, Sykora made it through only one inning before being removed for an unspecified injury.
It was also believed that he wouldn’t have to miss much time, and now more clarity has been provided on the situation.
As shared by Mark Zuckerman of MASN on X, Sykora is dealing with some lower right triceps soreness.
The plan is to shut him down for 2-3 weeks, but he should be good to go right after that.
Unfortunately for him, the timeline means that he will not be participating in the All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta this weekend.
Currently the No. 1 prospect in the Nationals organization, Sykora is the No. 56 ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He is the No. 17 ranked pitching prospect across baseball as well.
A third-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, he has earned those lofty rankings with some impressive performances on the mound.
Last year with Single-A Fredericksburg, he had a 2.33 ERA across 85 innings with 129 strikeuts.
His 2025 campaign was delayed because of surgery on his hip labrum, leading to making appearances at four different levels this year as part of his rehab.
Sykora dominated Rookie Ball, Single-A and High-A, earning a promoting to Double-A where he has made only two appearances thus far, including the one he was lifted from early.
Across 45.1 total innings, he has been lights out with a 1.79 ERA and 79 strikeouts.
