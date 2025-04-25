Nationals Put End to Long-Standing Futility Against Beltway Rivals, Usher In New Era
The Washington Nationals weren't able to sweep the Baltimore Orioles in the finale of their three-game set on Thursday, but a statement had already been made.
For the first time since May 21-23, 2021, the Nationals won a series against the Orioles.
This was a long-standing run of futility in this Beltway rivalry that served as a reminder that Washington's 2019 World Series win was a thing of the past.
But this matchup was different.
While Baltimore has constantly had their rebuild praised since highly-ranked prospects have come up their pipeline and turned into impact players at the Major League level, it was the Nationals who showcased their young, budding stars in this one.
In Game 1, Mitchell Parker was sensational, giving up just one hit in eight innings pitched.
He completely shut down the Orioles, allowing his own offense to pick apart opposing pitcher Dean Kremer to the tune of 11 hits and five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings to secure a comfortable 7-0 win to get things underway.
Trevor Williams delivered a solid outing of his own in the second contest that fueled Washington to secure their first series win in this matchup since almost four years ago.
Overall, James Wood went 4-for-11 with a homer and an RBI. Luis Garcia Jr. was 3-for-10 with an RBI. Keibert Ruiz went 5-for-12 with two RBI and Dylan Crews was 2-for-10 with a homer and an RBI.
Meanwhile, Adley Rutschman went 2-for-11 with an RBI. Gunnar Henderson was 1-for-12, Jordan Westbrug 2-for-11 and Jackson Holliday 2-for-5.
Those four players for the Nationals and Orioles are considered to be the future of the franchises -- CJ Abrams was not included because he was just activated off the injured list.
In total, Washington's quartet was 14-for-43 with two homers and five RBI, while Baltimore's went 7-for-39 with no longballs and just one RBI.
The Nationals still have plenty more to prove with this group at the Major League level, but this is the brightest things have looked for this franchise since they decided to pull the plug and start over. And with the Orioles in disarray after it looked like they were going to be at the type of the sport for a long time, perhaps it's the team in the nation's capital that could have the brighter future.
Washington will have a chance to prove that in mid-May when they go on the road to face Baltimore.
But after four years of not being able to win a series in this Beltway rivalry, the Nationals have finally found a way to come out on top.