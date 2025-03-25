Nationals Ready To Put Talking Behind Them After 'Different' Spring Training
There is a buzz surrounding what the Washington Nationals might be able to accomplish this year.
While they aren't expected to compete for an NL East division title or even make the playoffs, this young roster could begin to generate some excitement regarding the state of this franchise once again after a prolonged rebuilding phase following the team's first-ever Word Series trophy in 2019.
Success could mean a lot of different things for this group.
Despite two straight years of winning 71 games, the feeling about each of those campaigns was dissimilar, with the one taking place last season providing a glimmer of hope after seeing how the star prospects and young stars performed.
What the feeling is after 2025 finishes is anyone's guess, but one thing is for certain; the Nationals are ready to prove things on the field.
"This year, Spring Training was a little bit different ... They seemed like they all came with one idea, and that's to win. And I said this before, you know all this stuff about, 'Hey, we're coming. We're coming.' We talked a lot about, 'Hey, they don't want to hear that no more.' They want to go out there and try to win, and that's exciting," manager Dave Martinez said, per Paige Leckie of MLB.com.
That's great, but what could come from this season?
An NL Rookie of the Year win for Dylan Crews. Another All-Star nod for CJ Abrams. MacKenzie Gore turning into a bona fide No. 1. James Wood taking another step forward. Keibert Ruiz becoming a solid catcher behind the plate and with the bat in his hands. Luis Garcia Jr. putting together back-to-back above average offensive performances.
If all of that happens, Washington and the fan base will be over the moon.
Even a fraction of that should be enough to spark excitement about the future of this team going forward.
But what happens if none of that happens?
Crews struggles and has to get sent down. Abrams, Wood and Garcia all take steps back. Gore continues to be inconsistent. Ruiz isn't able to put it together.
That's where things could get murky.
The Nationals aren't thinking through those scenarios right now, though.
They're just ready to get on the field and get the 2025 campaign underway, hoping their winter of work will allow them to achieve the positive end of the spectrum when it comes to success.
"[Our guys] are itching to go. The last few days, they've all commented that Spring Training is a little long -- they can say that because they're young. For the older guys, it's a little different, but they're ready. They're ready to go. So we're excited that we get to see those guys play every day and see what they can do in a full season," Martinez added.