Nationals Reportedly Have Interviewed Red Sox Assistant General Manager
The Washington Nationals continue their hunt to replace one of the steadiest figures in the organization; Mike Rizzo. The former general manager joined the front office as an assistant general manager in 2007 before taking over as GM in 2009. He held that position until being fired in the middle of the 2025 season, even after winning a World Series with him in charge.
It won't be easy to replace Rizzo. He was someone who brought the Nationals extended success throughout the 2010s, but fresh leadership might be exactly what this franchise needs as they have struggled during their early stages of their rebuild.
With six straight losing seasons and five of them resulting in last place finishes in the NL East, there has been no light at the end of the tunnel. With a young core already in Washington in addition to other highly-toured prospects on the way, things should be looking up. But they need to find the right person to lead them in this era.
The Nationals are reportedly targeting Boston Red Sox assistant GM Paul Toboni, but according to Ken Rosenthal and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic (subscription required), another Red Sox executive is also in the mix.
Nationals Interview Eddie Romero
Boston's assistant GM Eddie Romero is the latest name to join the fray of possible candidates for Washington.
Romero joined the Red Sox in 2006 as an assistant in international and professional scouting. He was then promoted to director of international scouting where he served as a coordinator and assistant director of Latin American operations and the assistant director of Latin American operations/international scouting. Since 2018, Romero has served as the executive vice president and assistant general manager.
His baseball roots are deeply tied into scouting and, importantly, international scouting. When teams are looking for someone to fill a role like general manager, ideally that person usually has a scouting background.
He has his fingerprints all over the Red Sox international signees, including some stars that are in the league as of now. According to his bio, he was instrumental in signing Rafael Devers, Manuel Margot, Yoan Moncada, Ceddanne Rafaela and Brayan Bello, to name a few.
When Boston had a regime change after 2023, Romero interviewed to replace Chaim Bloom as the chief baseball officer before Craig Breslow got the role.
Finding a general manager is a long process, and Romero is one of many names who will interview for the gig. It's notable that reports have come out that the Nationals interviewed Romero, since it was previously unknown if any interviews had been conducted or not. That includes Toboni, who is also a top candidate to become the Red Sox's new GM.