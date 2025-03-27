Washington Nationals ON SI

Nationals Reveal Opening Day Lineup Ahead of Matchup With Phillies

The Washington Nationals ready for their Opening Day matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, setting their first lineup of the year.

Kyle Morton

Aug 21, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Luis García Jr. (2) celebrates with Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) after hitting a three run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at Nationals Park.
Aug 21, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Luis García Jr. (2) celebrates with Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) after hitting a three run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at Nationals Park. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Nationals are starting the 2025 season with an early measuring stick series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Opening Day is finally here, and the Nationals have the chance to make a statement against one of the World Series favorites as the team and their young core look to prove they belong in 2025.

Washington is throwing ace MacKenzie Gore on the bump, and the 26-year-old faces a tall task in trying to succeed against a potent Phillies lineup.

The Nationals' offense is facing a very tough customer, as Philadelphia is sending ace and perennial National League Cy Young Award contender Zack Wheeler to the mound.

Manager Dave Martinez has filled out his lineup card, and the team has announced what the batting order will look like one through nine.

1. CJ Abrams
2. James Wood
3. Luis Garcia Jr.
4. Josh Bell
5. Nathaniel Lowe
6. Paul DeJong
7. Keibert Ruiz
8. Dylan Crews
9. Jacob Young
SP: MacKenzie Gore

There are no surprises at the top, as shortstop CJ Abrams is leading off followed by possible breakout star James Wood and second baseman Luis Garcia Jr.

Veteran switch hitter Josh Bell is in the cleanup spot as the designated hitter, and he's followed in the five spot by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, one of the team's signature acquisitions of the offseason coming from the Texas Rangers.

Third baseman Paul DeJong is hitting sixth, with catcher Keibert Ruiz in seventh. Dylan Crews, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, is in right field hitting eighth, and center fielder Jacob Young is holding down the ninth spot.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. EST as the Nationals will look to start the season off with a win over Wheeler and their NL East rival from the City of Brotherly Love.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyle Morton
KYLE MORTON

Kyle Morton has covered various sports from amateur to professional level athletics. A graduate of Fordham University, Kyle specializes in MLB and NHL coverage while having previous bylines with SB Nation, The Hockey Writers, HighSchoolOT, and Sports World News. He spent time working the beat for the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and is an avid fan of the NHL, MLB, NFL and college basketball. Enjoys the outdoors and hiking in his free time away from sports.

Home/News