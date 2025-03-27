Nationals Reveal Opening Day Lineup Ahead of Matchup With Phillies
The Washington Nationals are starting the 2025 season with an early measuring stick series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Opening Day is finally here, and the Nationals have the chance to make a statement against one of the World Series favorites as the team and their young core look to prove they belong in 2025.
Washington is throwing ace MacKenzie Gore on the bump, and the 26-year-old faces a tall task in trying to succeed against a potent Phillies lineup.
The Nationals' offense is facing a very tough customer, as Philadelphia is sending ace and perennial National League Cy Young Award contender Zack Wheeler to the mound.
Manager Dave Martinez has filled out his lineup card, and the team has announced what the batting order will look like one through nine.
1. CJ Abrams
2. James Wood
3. Luis Garcia Jr.
4. Josh Bell
5. Nathaniel Lowe
6. Paul DeJong
7. Keibert Ruiz
8. Dylan Crews
9. Jacob Young
SP: MacKenzie Gore
There are no surprises at the top, as shortstop CJ Abrams is leading off followed by possible breakout star James Wood and second baseman Luis Garcia Jr.
Veteran switch hitter Josh Bell is in the cleanup spot as the designated hitter, and he's followed in the five spot by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, one of the team's signature acquisitions of the offseason coming from the Texas Rangers.
Third baseman Paul DeJong is hitting sixth, with catcher Keibert Ruiz in seventh. Dylan Crews, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, is in right field hitting eighth, and center fielder Jacob Young is holding down the ninth spot.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. EST as the Nationals will look to start the season off with a win over Wheeler and their NL East rival from the City of Brotherly Love.