Nationals Roster Decisions With Top Prospects Should Be Easy To Make This Offseason
The Washington Nationals' next regime is going to have its work cut out for it to get the franchise back on track.
Since winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals have been mired in an ugly rebuild. There aren’t any players remaining from that championship roster. The last remnants of that team, general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez, were fired in July as well.
With the on-field product worsening, the firings were warranted. The timing of the decision was awkward, being done right before the 2025 MLB draft and MLB trade deadline. But it was likely the right move to get some new decision-makers into the organization.
Replenishing the farm system will be one of the main goals of whoever is running the front office next. Despite the team’s ineptitude on the field, they don’t have the strongest group of prospects to build a future around. At least, of the homegrown variety.
Their three best building blocks at the Major League level right now are left fielder James Wood, shortstop CJ Abrams and ace MacKenzie Gore. All three of them were acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto blockbuster deal. Washington desperately needs some of their own products to develop and reach that All-Star level of production that trio already has.
There is still hope for someone such as right fielder Dylan Crews and starting pitcher Cade Cavalli to develop into foundational pieces. The team can also hope that other prospects acquired in trades can similarly elevate their performance to Wood, Abrams and Gore. Two prospects to keep an eye on in that regard, who are currently outside the top 10 of the organization, are outfielder Christian Franklin and left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett.
Nationals Need To Add Christian Franklin, Jake Bennett to 40-Man Roster
Franklin was acquired ahead of this year’s trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for pitcher Michael Soroka. It has proven to be a steal for the Nationals with Soroka getting injured in his first start with his new club. A late-season promotion to the Major Leagues could be in store for him.
Bennett is a little further away. He is currently pitching for Double-A Harrisburg and performing well. A move to Triple-A could be in his future, but he and Franklin have one thing in common that needs to be addressed this offseason: they are not currently on the 40-man roster.
That should change at some point in the coming weeks. Even if they aren’t promoted to the next level, being added to the 40-man roster will keep them from being eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. If they are not protected, it looks like a foregone conclusion that they will be selected and land with another franchise.
Franklin has a .370/.463/.587 slash line in his first 12 games and 55 plate appearances since being acquired by Washington at Triple-A Rochester. He has two home runs, two doubles and one triple with 11 RBI and four stolen bases. The Nationals have a crowded outfield situation as it is, but he is certainly pushing for a late-season call-up.
Bennett, a second-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft, has been excellent at Single-A, High-A and Double-A this year. He has a 2.29 ERA across 14 starts and 51 innings pitched with 46 strikeouts. While not as highly regarded of a prospect as Travis Sykora, Jarlin Susana or Alex Clemmey, he is moving along nicely in his development.