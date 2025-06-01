Nationals Schedule Provides Chance to Show They're Playoff Contenders
The Washington Nationals have rebounded from a disastrous start to do exactly what fans and the organization alike hoped for before the campaign got underway.
The Nationals hit a low point with a 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves on May 13. Since that day, they have gone 11-4 with series wins over the Braves, Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.
After Saturday's action, Washington owned a 28-30 record, leaving them five games behind the last National League Wild Card spot and in third place in the National League East, ahead of the Braves and their much loftier aspirations.
The team's young core of hitters looks littered with possible future stars, and the team's bullpen has recovered from its start as the worst in MLB to move strongly toward respectability.
No analyst or projection model gave the Nationals a serious chance to threaten for a postseason berth, and while it's still a longshot, this scrappy group has put itself in position to be in position, and the June schedule ahead sets up for them in a fascinating way.
Can Washington Nationals Stay Hot Through June?
Washington is chasing down a few different teams for the last NL wild card spot, with the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds in the way.
After Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks and an off day on Monday, the Nationals will enter a stretch of 16 games in 17 days, but 13 of those come at home.
The team will face a measuring stick series against the NL-leading Chicago Cubs before the offensively challenged Texas Rangers come to town.
Then comes a visit to the Big Apple for a series with the New York Mets, an opportunity to make up a bit of ground in the division.
After that, a real opportunity stands out.
The Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies come to the nation's capital, with three games against the Marlins and four against the Rockies.
Those two teams are a combined 32-82. That means if the Nationals can tread water against the Cubs, Rangers and Mets, they'll have a golden opportunity to move above .500 if they can take five, six or even all seven during that stretch against the league's bottom feeders.
There's still a lot of work to do for Washington, but the opportunity to apply pressure on the front office to add some help at the trade deadline could make this a very exciting summer for the team's fans.